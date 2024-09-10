Update On Roosevelt Island Red Bus Service And Other Issues Answered By RIOC At Last Night's Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Virtual Meeting - 4 Red Buses Now Operational





We've been very upfront about this. This was a problem that is many years in the making. It just took a long time. Eventually the bill comes due and it did recently with the Red Bus fleet.





Unfortunately we don't have enough buses and that sort of leads into a cascading array of problems with doing enough preventive maintenance and making sure you're still getting service out on the roads.





But in the last couple weeks, and I want to point out a special thank you to our government officials particularly State Senator Liz Krueger who reached out to MTA chair Janno Lieber on our behalf, who then got the New York City Transit guys involved and they have been a tremendous asset to us in getting our Fleet back up and running the last few weeks.





So right now we are back up to a healthy four red buses on the island and we've also added a new bird bus shorter 14 seater with room for two wheelchairs that's also going to be around the island these days....