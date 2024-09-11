Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11 Terrorist Attack On World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon And Flight 93 - Honors Those Who Died During Ceremony Today At Remebrance Tree In Good Shepherd Plaza
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this morning in Good Shepherd Plaza.
RIOC Communication Department Director Bryant Daniels shares his 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony opening remarks:
It’s a pleasure to have you all join us this morning for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony here at the memorial plaque and remembrance tree in Good Shepherd Plaza.
Before we get started, I want to take a moment to recognize a few special individuals who have joined us today:
From RIOC’s Leadership Team, Acting-Coo Mary Cunneen and Counsel Lada Stasko; and RIOC Board Members Howard Polivy, Lydia Tang, and Ben Fhala.
Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the tragic events of September 11th, 2001. 23 years may seem like a long-time, but for those who were personally impacted by the horrific tragedy that occurred, the pain and memories can feel as fresh today as they did then. That’s why we come together for moments like this, as a community, not to relive our shared trauma, but to honor our shared humanity.
Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorists attacks on 9/11, and thousands more have been taken from us in its aftermath due to 9/11 related illness. These people were mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, family, friends, and neighbors to us all. When we say “Never Forget” we aren’t talking about the horror we endured; we’re talking about those people, their lives, and what they meant to those who loved and cared for them. “Never Forget” means remembering the sacrifices of our brave first-responders, and the unparalleled heroism they showed in the face of unimaginable danger. Some of those brave men and women are here with us today, on our island, still serving the peace as members of our Public Safety Department. Others are no longer with us, but their presence and impact on this island can still be felt, especially when walking along Firefighters and Jack McManus Fields.
Roosevelt Island lost nine of its own on 9/11, and today we’re here to honor their memories. We’re also here to remind ourselves that for many, the 9/11 fight still rages on. In fact, more New York City Firefighters have died in the last 23 years due to 9/11 related illness than were lost in the actual terrorist attacks. Supporting the 9/11 community today is just as important as it was then and will be just as important 23 years from now. Ceremonies like this one are important because they keep those impacted at the forefront of our collective consciousness, which in turns helps lift all of us up through difficult times. So, let’s lift each other up today, stand in solidarity with one another, and try to celebrate the lives and memories of all those affected 23 years ago today.
Finally, I just want to say thank you again to everyone who has joined us here today for this important event. Thank you as well to our PSD officers and first-responders for all that they do. Our leadership in PSD, Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso, both served at Ground Zero on 9/11 and for many weeks after. I want to now turn it over to Chief Brown to offer his special remarks.
Mr Daniels adds:
This morning’s event was a moving, somber affair that I hope captured the significance and gravity of the occasion with great respect. Chief Brown and Deputy Chief Amoroso spoke eloquently and from the heart about the meaning of this day, drawing from their experiences at Ground Zero on 9/11 and in the days that followed.
We were also joined by community member Winston Bailey, who shared his personal memories of that fateful day and the importance of the annual remembrance ceremony to him. Following the speeches, Chief Brown read the names of the Roosevelt Islanders who lost their lives in the attacks.
A moment of silence was observed, and then community members, RIOC, and PSD officials gathered to lay white roses at the memorial plaque, honoring both those who have passed and those still affected by the aftermath of 9/11. About 30-40 people attended the ceremony.
It's been 23 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon, and the downing of Flight 93 in Shanksville Pennsylvania. This is how it looked that day seen from the Rivercross building.
|
Main Street Wire Image of 9/11 Smoke Burning
From World Trade Center by Vicki Feinmel/Linda Heimer
September 12,2001
September 22, 2001
September 7, 2002
Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree
Ed Beyea,
Anthony J. Fallone,
Taimour Khan,
Scott Larsen,
Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island
Deputy Chief Ray Downey,
Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,
Battalion Chief John Moran, and
Battalion Chief John Paolillo.
Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.
Retired Assist.Chief John (Jack)McManus retired in 2006. After a stellar 26yr career he served as Director of Security @_WTCOfficial then as Director of Public Safety @RIOCny. A 2019 Liberty Medal Recipient & NYPD Legend was mourned today.#NVR4GetJackMcManus #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/d60cUWKQRi— NYPD Ceremonial Unit (@NYPDCeremonial) May 2, 2020
On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in 2021, Roosevelt Island residents gathered together to remember and honor their neighbors who were killed.
In 2023, RIVAA Gallery hosted a 9/11 Remember The Heroes exhibit organized by one of today's speakers,Winston Bailey, and his wife Eileen Bailey, both retired NYPD officers.
Always remember 9/11.
0 comments :
Post a Comment