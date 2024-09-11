Roosevelt Island Remembers 9/11 Terrorist Attack On World Trade Center Towers, Pentagon And Flight 93 - Honors Those Who Died During Ceremony Today At Remebrance Tree In Good Shepherd Plaza

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) hosted a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this morning in Good Shepherd Plaza.

RIOC Communication Department Director Bryant Daniels shares his 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony opening remarks:

It’s a pleasure to have you all join us this morning for our annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony here at the memorial plaque and remembrance tree in Good Shepherd Plaza.

Before we get started, I want to take a moment to recognize a few special individuals who have joined us today:

From RIOC’s Leadership Team, Acting-Coo Mary Cunneen and Counsel Lada Stasko; and RIOC Board Members Howard Polivy, Lydia Tang, and Ben Fhala.

Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the tragic events of September 11th, 2001. 23 years may seem like a long-time, but for those who were personally impacted by the horrific tragedy that occurred, the pain and memories can feel as fresh today as they did then. That’s why we come together for moments like this, as a community, not to relive our shared trauma, but to honor our shared humanity.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorists attacks on 9/11, and thousands more have been taken from us in its aftermath due to 9/11 related illness. These people were mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, family, friends, and neighbors to us all. When we say “Never Forget” we aren’t talking about the horror we endured; we’re talking about those people, their lives, and what they meant to those who loved and cared for them. “Never Forget” means remembering the sacrifices of our brave first-responders, and the unparalleled heroism they showed in the face of unimaginable danger. Some of those brave men and women are here with us today, on our island, still serving the peace as members of our Public Safety Department. Others are no longer with us, but their presence and impact on this island can still be felt, especially when walking along Firefighters and Jack McManus Fields.

Roosevelt Island lost nine of its own on 9/11, and today we’re here to honor their memories. We’re also here to remind ourselves that for many, the 9/11 fight still rages on. In fact, more New York City Firefighters have died in the last 23 years due to 9/11 related illness than were lost in the actual terrorist attacks. Supporting the 9/11 community today is just as important as it was then and will be just as important 23 years from now. Ceremonies like this one are important because they keep those impacted at the forefront of our collective consciousness, which in turns helps lift all of us up through difficult times. So, let’s lift each other up today, stand in solidarity with one another, and try to celebrate the lives and memories of all those affected 23 years ago today.

Finally, I just want to say thank you again to everyone who has joined us here today for this important event. Thank you as well to our PSD officers and first-responders for all that they do. Our leadership in PSD, Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso, both served at Ground Zero on 9/11 and for many weeks after. I want to now turn it over to Chief Brown to offer his special remarks.