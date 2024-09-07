Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Forest Friends Needed To Help IDig2Learn Assemble Over 100 Tree Species Tag Stakes and Finalize A Tree Map For Lighthouse Park On Sunday September 15 - Please RSVP Now To Volunteer
Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico reports:
iDig2Learn has professional tree species tag stakes for the trees of Coler Hospital and Lighthouse Park. Come help us assemble them, learn about the trees on the northern end of Roosevelt Island. Join iDig2Learn and enjoy light bites and forest-themed body butter samples while supplies last.
Thanks to a generous grant by NYC Green Fund in partnership with City Parks Foundation and Partnership for Parks and ongoing support by Trees New York, RIOC and many local partners, iDig2Learn has been caring for the new trees at Lighthouse Park. Now we have a chance to finalize a tree map and wish for Forest Friends to help us assemble over 100 professional tree tag stakes on Sunday September 15th on Roosevelt Island. Please RSVP here if you would like to help.
These tags will be placed in the ground on October 26th for City of Forest Day 2024. This way residents and visitors alike can learn more about the vast species of trees surrounding Coler Hospital and Lighthouse Park.
Image From Jenna Longo
Light bites by Poppa's Pantry, a sample of Niava's Body Butter, sweets by local baker Nia will fuel us (while supplies last) as we learn about the latest efforts to expand our urban tree canopy.
The iDig2Learn Instagram page shares some scenes from the past tree tagging at Lighthouse Park.
Please RSVP to help assemble the Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Park tree species tags on Sunday September 15.
