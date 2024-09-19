19th Annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Mural Painting, Jazz Jam, Classical Music & More Saturday September 14 At Meditation Lawn - See Art, Do Art, Be Art
The 19th annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival takes place this Saturday September 14
Dear Roosevelt Island Community,
RIOC and RIVAA are once again proud to host the 19th annual Fall for Arts Festival on Roosevelt Island’s Meditation Lawn, next Saturday, September 14th, from 10 AM to 5 PM. The event will feature live mural painting, jazz concerts, performances by MSTDA, food vendors, and more!
This year's festival will showcase muralists from across the city, each bringing one of two themes to life: "Waves of Change" and "Hidden Changes." There will also be two jazz concerts in the Roosevelt Island Library Plaza: a jazz jam session from 11 AM to 1 PM, and a jazz concert from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
We hope to see everyone for a fun-filled day of beautiful, world-class art next Saturday!
-RIOC Community Affairs
RIVAA Gallery adds:
While you’re out, enjoy some music. There will be a jazz jam session outdoors next to the library. From 3-4 PM at RIVAA Gallery, 527 Main Street, Juilliard musicians Jimmy Shen and Jiaxun Yao will perform the following program:
Schubert Wanderer Fantasy in C major, D.760
Mozart Rondo in F major, K.494
Boccherini Sonata in C minor G.2
Schumann Three Romances Op.94 We invite you to join us for this complimentary concert. If you wish to show your appreciation and support these talented artists, donations are welcome and greatly appreciated.
We are hoping for good weather, but in case of rain, all events will take place on September 15th.
from the 2022 Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival.
