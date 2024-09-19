19th Annual Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival Mural Painting, Jazz Jam, Classical Music & More Saturday September 14 At Meditation Lawn - See Art, Do Art, Be Art

RIOC and RIVAA are once again proud to host the 19th annual Fall for Arts Festival on Roosevelt Island’s Meditation Lawn, next Saturday, September 14th, from 10 AM to 5 PM. The event will feature live mural painting, jazz concerts, performances by MSTDA, food vendors, and more!

This year's festival will showcase muralists from across the city, each bringing one of two themes to life: "Waves of Change" and "Hidden Changes." There will also be two jazz concerts in the Roosevelt Island Library Plaza: a jazz jam session from 11 AM to 1 PM, and a jazz concert from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

We hope to see everyone for a fun-filled day of beautiful, world-class art next Saturday!

-RIOC Community Affairs