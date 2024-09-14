Roosevelt Island Public Safety And NYPD Forced To Shut Down Cj Hendry's Flower Market Public Art Installation At FDR 4 Freedoms Park Today Due To Large Crowds - Over 5 Thousand People Showed Up Today
the Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park was hosting "Flower Market" public art installation by artist Cj Hendry this weekend:
... Cj is thrilled to announce her upcoming exhibition Flower Market, a stunning new collaboration with global luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté and in partnership with Four Freedoms Park Conservancy. Known for creating art on a grand scale, Cj’s latest extraordinary exhibit is no different and features a 120-foot by 40-foot greenhouse built on the lawn of the FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island. The greenhouse will be filled with 100,000 meticulously crafted plush flowers inspired by the natural radiance and botanicals used in Clé de Peau Beauté products....
Visitors were encouraged to register for free tickets but this morning the Roosevelt Island Flower Market location was overwhelmed with crowds of visitors without tickets. At least 5 thousand people showed up at the gates to Southpoint Park and FDR 4 Freedoms Park
to attend the Flower Market exhibition.
A Tipster reported:
@Rooseveltisland @4FreedomsPark the event is getting shutdown by NYPD for being over capacity. @RIOCny— Jim Joseph (@JimJosephNYC) September 14, 2024
Chaos at south point park, public safety “closed” the flower event due to overcrowding and are telling everyone to exit the park, terrible organization and communication! Hundreds of people still on their way and there is no info on any socials about this so maybe you can share!”. Hoping to avoid another Cherry Blossom Festival disaster
Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) and the NYPD were forced to close the park in the morning due to the large crowds.
RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown was at the subway station explaining to a woman that the Flower Market exhibition was closed due to overcrowding.
According to FDR 4 Freedom Parks Conservancy CEO Howard Axel:
We had to shut down the event in an abundance of caution. And the good folks from NYPD and PSD are assisting us. The event is over and we will open the gates as soon as we can to regular park visitors.
After the park was closed, the line of people already inside was 3 hours long to get into the Flower Market greenhouse
.
The Flower Market at 4 Freedoms Park was cancelled for today and tomorrow. Cj Hendry explains:
The event was moved to Industry City tomorrow in Brooklyn.
Roosevelt Island clearly cannot handle events with these type of large crowds. Fortunately, Roosevelt Island PSD and the NYPD were able to safely control the crowds and avoid a repeat of the dangerous overcrowded chaos caused by the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival.
Today's Roosevelt Island Fall For Arts Festival was not impacted at all
by the overcrowding at Southpoint and FDR Park.
