Roosevelt Island Public Safety And NYPD Forced To Shut Down Cj Hendry's Flower Market Public Art Installation At FDR 4 Freedoms Park Today Due To Large Crowds - Over 5 Thousand People Showed Up Today

As reported yesterday,

the Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park was hosting "Flower Market" public art installation by artist Cj Hendry this weekend:

... Cj is thrilled to announce her upcoming exhibition Flower Market, a stunning new collaboration with global luxury beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté and in partnership with Four Freedoms Park Conservancy. Known for creating art on a grand scale, Cj’s latest extraordinary exhibit is no different and features a 120-foot by 40-foot greenhouse built on the lawn of the FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island. The greenhouse will be filled with 100,000 meticulously crafted plush flowers inspired by the natural radiance and botanicals used in Clé de Peau Beauté products....

Visitors were encouraged to register for free tickets but this morning the Roosevelt Island Flower Market location was overwhelmed with crowds of visitors without tickets. At least 5 thousand people showed up at the gates to Southpoint Park and FDR 4 Freedoms Park

to attend the Flower Market exhibition.

@Rooseveltisland @4FreedomsPark the event is getting shutdown by NYPD for being over capacity. @RIOCny — Jim Joseph (@JimJosephNYC) September 14, 2024

A Tipster reported: