You're Invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At The Roosevelt Island 9/11 Memorial Plaque And Remembrance Tree In Good Shepherd Plaza 8 A.M Wednesday To Honor Those Killed In Terror Attack

You're invited to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) 9/11 Remembrance ceremony 8:30 A.M. this Wednesday.

Dear Roosevelt Island Community, Please join the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, Public Safety Department, and special dignitaries for a remembrance ceremony honoring the memories of those lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. This year’s RIOC 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will begin promptly at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, September 11th, at the 9/11 Memorial Plaque, located under the 9/11 Remembrance Tree in Good Shepherd Plaza. All are invited to attend this special event. Thank you, and we hope to see everyone next Wednesday, September 11th. -Team RIOC

RIOC Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels spoke about the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony during this evening's Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee meeting.

Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree

and Memorial Plaque

at Good Shepherd Plaza. The Roosevelt Islanders who died on 9/11 are:

Ed Beyea,

Anthony J. Fallone,

Taimour Khan,

Scott Larsen,

Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island

Deputy Chief Ray Downey,

Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,

Battalion Chief John Moran, and

Battalion Chief John Paolillo.

Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.

Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.

Retired Assist.Chief John (Jack)McManus retired in 2006. After a stellar 26yr career he served as Director of Security @_WTCOfficial then as Director of Public Safety @RIOCny. A 2019 Liberty Medal Recipient & NYPD Legend was mourned today.

Unknown how many other Roosevelt Islanders may have died from 9/11 related illnesses.