You're Invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At The Roosevelt Island 9/11 Memorial Plaque And Remembrance Tree In Good Shepherd Plaza 8 A.M Wednesday To Honor Those Killed In Terror Attack

You're invited to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) 9/11 Remembrance ceremony 8:30 A.M. this Wednesday. 

According to RIOC:
Please join the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, Public Safety Department, and special dignitaries for a remembrance ceremony honoring the memories of those lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

This year’s RIOC 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will begin promptly at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, September 11th, at the 9/11 Memorial Plaque, located under the 9/11 Remembrance Tree in Good Shepherd Plaza. All are invited to attend this special event.

RIOC Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels spoke about the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony during this evening's Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee meeting.

Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree

and Memorial Plaque

at Good Shepherd Plaza. The Roosevelt Islanders who died on 9/11 are:

  • Ed Beyea,
  • Anthony J. Fallone,
  • Taimour Khan,
  • Scott Larsen,
  • Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island
  • Deputy Chief Ray Downey,
  • Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,
  • Battalion Chief John Moran, and
  • Battalion Chief John Paolillo.

Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.

Unknown how many other Roosevelt Islanders may have died from 9/11 related illnesses.

