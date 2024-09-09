You're Invited to 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony At The Roosevelt Island 9/11 Memorial Plaque And Remembrance Tree In Good Shepherd Plaza 8 A.M Wednesday To Honor Those Killed In Terror Attack
You're invited to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) 9/11 Remembrance ceremony 8:30 A.M. this Wednesday.RIOC:
Dear Roosevelt Island Community,
Please join the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, Public Safety Department, and special dignitaries for a remembrance ceremony honoring the memories of those lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001.
This year’s RIOC 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will begin promptly at 8:30 AM on Wednesday, September 11th, at the 9/11 Memorial Plaque, located under the 9/11 Remembrance Tree in Good Shepherd Plaza. All are invited to attend this special event.
Thank you, and we hope to see everyone next Wednesday, September 11th.
-Team RIOC
RIOC Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels spoke about the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony during this evening's Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee meeting.
Roosevelt Islanders who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center are honored at the Roosevelt Island 9/11 Remembrance Tree
and Memorial Plaque
at Good Shepherd Plaza. The Roosevelt Islanders who died on 9/11 are:
- Ed Beyea,
- Anthony J. Fallone,
- Taimour Khan,
- Scott Larsen,
- Kevin J. Smith and the firefighters who were based on Roosevelt Island
- Deputy Chief Ray Downey,
- Deputy Chief Charlie Kasper,
- Battalion Chief John Moran, and
- Battalion Chief John Paolillo.
Former Roosevelt Island Public Safety Chief and NYPD Assistant Chief Jack McManus died of 9/11 World Trade Center related cancer.
Retired Assist.Chief John (Jack)McManus retired in 2006. After a stellar 26yr career he served as Director of Security @_WTCOfficial then as Director of Public Safety @RIOCny. A 2019 Liberty Medal Recipient & NYPD Legend was mourned today.#NVR4GetJackMcManus #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/d60cUWKQRi— NYPD Ceremonial Unit (@NYPDCeremonial) May 2, 2020
Unknown how many other Roosevelt Islanders may have died from 9/11 related illnesses.
0 comments :
Post a Comment