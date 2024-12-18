Person Struck By F Train At Roosevelt Island Subway Station This Afternoon - FDNY Chief Says Train Rolled Over Person By 2 Cars, Injuries Are Serious, Transported To Hospital

Roosevelt Island Tipsters reported late this afternoon:

Something big happening at the F Train. More emergency vehicles than can count.

and:

What's happening at the Subway?

According to the MTA:

Northbound F trains are delayed while emergency teams respond to someone who was struck by a train at Roosevelt Island. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 18, 2024

I spoke with the FDNY Chief at the scene of the Roosevelt Island subway station incident. According to the Chief:

... approximately 15:53 hours today, we had a person struck by a Queens bound train heading towards Queens Plaza. The train rolled over the patient by about two cars. Patient was quickly removed by FD units to waiting EMS bus and is now being transported to a local hospital in Manhattan. PD is investigating the circumstances as to what happened.... injuries are serious at this moment...

The Chief added that the FDNY responded in it normal response time:

Being Roosevelt Island it's a little bit longer because of the greater distance from Queens.

According to a NYPD spokesperson:

A male in his 50's was struck by a Queens bound train and taken to hospital in stable condition. At this time, no criminality is suspected. The incident is still being investigated.

Subway service was disrupted and riders had to use the Q102 bus

and Tram

to leave Roosevelt Island.