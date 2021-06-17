Sponsored Post - Elect Kim Moscaritolo To Represent Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side & East Harlem In NYC Council District 5 - Early Voting Thru June 20 At Sportspark, 250 Main Street, Primary Election Day June 22 At PS/IS 217
Kim Moscaritolo is a candidate to represent Roosevelt Island, the Upper East Side and East Harlem in NYC Council District 5.When Kim became frustrated with the lack of political engagement in her neighborhood, she, along with some friends, founded the Four Freedoms Democratic Club. The following year she ran for Democratic District Leader on a platform of reform and transparency, and won against a longtime incumbent. Since being elected Kim has led a reform movement within the Manhattan Democratic Party, fighting for stronger ethics rules, and pushing for a ban on paid lobbyists in party leadership positions. She has also recruited dozens of people to run for County Committee, the most local elected office in New York.
As a journalist, my job is to get the truth to the people. And as an activist, I've stood up to powerful interests to demand accountability. I'm running for City Council because it's time that we had a government that truly works for the people.— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) May 10, 2021
I had a wonderful time chatting with folks at the Roosevelt Island Senior Center today! pic.twitter.com/Esnt7PXxwd— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) June 16, 2021
NYC early voting runs thru June 20. Roosevelt Island early voting location is at the Sportspark facility, 250 Main Street. Primary Election Day is June 22. Roosevelt Island Primary Election Day Polling location is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street).This year, NYC has ranked choice voting. This is how it works.
Learn more about Kim Moscaritolo's campaign to represent Roosevelt Island, the Upper East Side and East Harlem in NYC Council District 5 at her website.
