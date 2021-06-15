Roosevelt Island Inspired Painted Picnic Tables Return To Good Shepherd Plaza With New Artful Look And They Look Terrific - More Roosevelt Island Outdoor Seating Picnic Tables Would Be Great Too
Roosevelt Island residents were concerned last week when they discovered the very popular picnic tables disappeared
The newly painted Roosevelt Island inspired themed picnic tables were returned to Good Shepherd Plaza yesterday and they look terrific.
According to
Shops On Main Street:
Last spring, Shops On Main gifted RI’s Good Shepherd Plaza six picnic tables. It's been such a pleasure to see so many islanders use them and we’re delighted to offer SoM’s restaurants and cafes more outdoor seating options.
This year we're taking it a step further by making the tables fun, creative, and captivating by inviting six island-based organizations to turn them into artful masterpieces with a theme of ISLAND INSPIRED. Among the participating groups are the Main Street Theater & Dance Alliance, The Girl Scouts, Cornell Tech, RI Youth Center, WFF, and Island Kids.
Each group will be provided art materials to bring these tables to life on Saturday, June 12 on Meditation Lawn. The public is invited to come out and watch. The final creations will be returned to Good Shepherd Plaza and bring ongoing connection and joy to islanders long after Roosevelt Island Day 2021.
Enjoy outdoor eating at the Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Plaza Picnic Tables with your family, friends and neighbors.
I'd love to see more picnic tables for outdoor seating, particularly by Blackwell House.
