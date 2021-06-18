Sponsored Post - Last 3 Days Of NYC Early Voting Today Thru Sunday June 20 At Roosevelt Island Sportspark 250 Main Street, Primary Election Day June 22 - Learn About NYC's New Ranked Choice Way To Vote In June 2021 Primary, View Sample Ballot Too
Today, Saturday and Sunday (June 18-20) are the last 3 days for NYC Early Voting. Roosevelt Island early voting location is at the Sportspark facility, 250 Main Street. The Sportspark entrance for early voting is at North Loop Road which is between Sportspark and the Cornell Tech campus. Hours are:
- Friday 7 AM - 4 PM
- Saturday 8 AM - 5 PM
- Sunday 8 AM - 4 PM
The Roosevelt Island June 22 Primary Election Day polling location is at PS/IS 217, 645 Main Street.
According to the NYC Board of Elections:
Ranked-choice voting will be used for the June 2021 Primary Election. New York City will use ranked-choice voting for Primary and Special Elections for the following NYC municipal offices:
You can rank up to 5 candidates in order of preference: your 1st choice candidate, your 2nd choice candidate, and so on up to your 5th choice candidate.
- MAYOR
- PUBLIC ADVOCATE
- COMPTROLLER
- BOROUGH PRESIDENT
- CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS
Below are Roosevelt Island sample ballots for the Democratic and Republican Party June 2021 primaries.
