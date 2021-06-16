Watch Roosevelt Island Fireside Chat Interviews With Candidates Running For NYC Council District 5, Manhattan Borough President, District Attorney & Democratic Party District Leader - Early Voting Thru June 20 At Sportpark, Primary Election Day June 22 At PS/IS 217 & Learn About Ranked Choice Voting Too
Joyce Short and Ellen Polivy, two long-time Roosevelt Island activists, founded the Political Engagement Group (PEG) in order to revive Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s concept of “Fireside Chats,” right here on Roosevelt Island. Their aim is to provide voters on the Upper Eastside and Roosevelt Island with a personal view of the people, their platforms, and their interests in our communities, in order to help their neighbors make enlightened decisions when they cast their votes on June 22nd.Click here to view the Roosevelt Island Fireside Chats on You Tube with:
- Kim Moscaritolo- Candidate for City Council Representative
- Julie Menin- Candidate for City Council Representative
- Rebecca Lamorte- Candidate for City Council Representative
- Billy Freeland- Candidate for City Council Representative
- Tricia Shimamura- Candidate for City Council Representative
- Chris Sosa- Candidate for City Council Representative
- Brad Hoylman- Candidate for Manhattan Borough President
- Ben Kallos- Candidate for Manhattan Borough President
- Mark Levine- Candidate for Manhattan Borough President
- Tali Farhadian Weinstein- Candidate for Manhattan District Attorney
- Eliza Orlins- Candidate for Manhattan District Attorney
- Lucy Lang- Candidate for Manhattan District Attorney
- Liz Crotty- Candidate for Manhattan District Attorney
- Dan Quart- Candidate for Manhattan District Attorney
- Alvin Bragg- Candidate for Manhattan District Attorney
- Diana Florence- Candidate for Manhattan District Attorney
- Esther Yang- Candidate for Manhattan District Leader
NYC early voting runs thru June 20. Roosevelt Island early voting location is at the Sportspark facility, 250 Main Street. Primary Election Day is June 22. Roosevelt Island Primary Election Day Polling location is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street).
This year,
NYC has ranked choice voting.
This is how it works.
0 comments :
Post a Comment