Friday, June 18, 2021

NY Times Article Says Roosevelt Island Wants More Visitors, Is That True? Can Roosevelt Island Continue To Be Peaceful, Serene, Green Oasis And Encourage Tourism At Same Time?

According to June 17 NY Times article:

Why This Overlooked Residential Island in N.Y.C. Wants Tourists 

With a tech campus, a chic hotel, ample green space and its famous tram, Roosevelt Island would like more visitors, please....

... Although many locals are thrilled about the attention the island is getting, the population of around 14,000 is still not enough to keep these new businesses thriving, said Shelton J. Haynes, the president and chief operating officer of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, which functions like a local government.

“These small businesses definitely need tourists to come in,” he said. “Many were hit very hard during the pandemic. Especially now, they need a hybrid of residents as well as tourism to stay alive.” The corporation is considering a series of free tours, both on foot and by bus, to bring in more people, Mr. Haynes said.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 11:28:00 AM

