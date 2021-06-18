NY Times Article Says Roosevelt Island Wants More Visitors, Is That True? Can Roosevelt Island Continue To Be Peaceful, Serene, Green Oasis And Encourage Tourism At Same Time?
According to
June 17 NY Times article:
Why This Overlooked Residential Island in N.Y.C. Wants Tourists
With a tech campus, a chic hotel, ample green space and its famous tram, Roosevelt Island would like more visitors, please....... Although many locals are thrilled about the attention the island is getting, the population of around 14,000 is still not enough to keep these new businesses thriving, said Shelton J. Haynes, the president and chief operating officer of the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, which functions like a local government.
“These small businesses definitely need tourists to come in,” he said. “Many were hit very hard during the pandemic. Especially now, they need a hybrid of residents as well as tourism to stay alive.” The corporation is considering a series of free tours, both on foot and by bus, to bring in more people, Mr. Haynes said.
Does Roosevelt Island really want tourists? https://t.co/FZplI4PABF— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 17, 2021
If there is an infrastructure that supports tourism and respects island residents then ok, but currently that’s not the case.— NamelyNorm (@NamelyNorm) June 17, 2021
Yes we do! We need the businesses here to thrive. They serve us first!— Livia Polanyi (@livia_polanyi) June 17, 2021
Only if they find a way to segment tram traffic on days the F train is out; giving preference to residents— LJ Rader (@LJ_Rader) June 17, 2021
No, thanks.— motxilo (@motxilo) June 17, 2021
People living there probably not. People with a business definitely do.— Ron Feiner (@feineron) June 17, 2021
No we don't.— Emilio (@_emilio_e) June 17, 2021
Stop. Roosevelt Island is terrible. Please don't ride the tram or generally carouse on the island. It's residential and wonderful and worse with visitors.https://t.co/ZGXOnsUwRb— Brennen Lutz (@brennN37) June 17, 2021
