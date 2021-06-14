Roosevelt Island Carter Burden Network Senior Center Post Covid 19 Reopening Today - Staff Excited To Welcome Everybody Back
New York City Department For the Ageing (DFTA) Senior Centers opened today as we continue to resume normal life post Covid 19 pandemic.
According to the Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Senior Center (RISC):
Senior centers are REOPENING across New York City! Our oldest residents are getting fully vaccinated, protected, and ready to socialize once again! #SummerOfNYC pic.twitter.com/cLJy7ZIY1p— City of New York (@nycgov) June 14, 2021
RISC has been given the green light to open our doors. NYC Department For The Ageing (DFTA) and our Mayor have given the ok!
We will begin slowly, carefully and safely. We have many protocols and guidelines to follow.
The health and safety of our clients and staff are our priority.
We will open the doors at 10:00am, a daily hot congregate meal will be offered with limited seating(25% capacity) daily grab – n- go will also be available.
Folks are welcome to sit in the garden and enjoy their lunch as well.
Initially services will be limited, the computer lab will be open with limited capacity, games on the patio weather permitting, bingo.
A weekly schedule will be available. Case management will be by appointment only to begin.
Hopefully by mid-July more classes and services will become available.
The staff at the Roosevelt Island Senior Center is excited to be welcoming back our members!
We ask that all entering the Senior Center wear a mask. Temporary change of hours; Monday-Friday 10:00am – 3:30 pm
Roosevelt Island Senior Center Director Lisa Fernandez and other staff members were at Roosevelt Island Day celebration last Saturday announcing today's opening and are very excited to welcome everybody back.
Ms Fernandez adds that 60 people visited the Senior Center today.
We are excited to announce the launch of CBN’s 50th Anniversary Campaign! This critical fundraising effort will help raise support for NYC seniors who are still facing challenges due to COVID-19. Please consider donating at https://t.co/0bVDsZMbcS. pic.twitter.com/pfGSSbEmoe— CarterBurdenNetwork (@CBurdenNetwork) June 2, 2021
