Roosevelt island Residents Association New Communications Initiative - Print Newsletter To Inform Community About Committee Work, Upcoming Meetings & Special Events Debuts At Roosevelt Island Day
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) President Rossana Ceruzzi, Vice President Erin Feely-Nahem and Common Council Member Frank Farance were handing out copies of a new RIRA communications initiative - a printed newsletter - during last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Day.
According to Ms Feely-Nahem, the purpose of the newsletter is to:
... update the community to some of the work RIRA committee's are doing and upcoming information, meetings, special events, etc.
Mr Farance adds:
We (Rossana, Erin, and I) gave away all our copies on Roosevelt Island Day. We're going to try to do this on a semi regular basis, the newsletter was well-received by both residents and politicians/candidates. Enjoy!
Here's the RIRA June 2021 Newsletter.
