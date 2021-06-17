Roosevelt Island Resident Unable To Get Monthly Parking Spot At Motorgate Garage, Shocked To Learn There Is Waiting List - At Least 200 On Motorgate Parking Waiting List But No Waiting For RIOC Staff And Visitors At 4 Reserved Main Street Parking Spots
A Roosevelt Island resident asks:
As a new resident of Roosevelt Island I was shocked to learn of the wait list for monthly parking spaces at the only garage on the island. Is this an area that is being addressed? I understand the concern to keep the amount of cars on the island to a minimum but offering parking to local residence should be a priority for the community.
I have never seen the garage full so I am curious who we need to contact to open up more spaces for residents who should be the priority for parking. As a person with a disability transportation is key and having to park off the island is not something that is sustainable. I wish I knew this was going to be an issue prior to moving to the island. Now with the new hotel, I am sure that parking will be an even bigger issue.
I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Information Officer Amy Smith if there was a waiting list for monthly Motorgate parking garage spots and:
...How many parking spots are in Motorgate and how many are available on a monthly basis?
Has anything happened to reduce the amount of monthly parking spots?
Ms Smith answered:
While the construction performed improved Motorgate Garage from a safety standpoint by expanding disabled spots and adding safety zones on each floor, as well as corrected structural damage like leaks and waterproofed surfaces, it was never meant to expand the garage.
These improvements, combined with an increased number of residents opting to drive rather than take public transportation due to COVID-19, as well as a general increase in Roosevelt Island residents, has given way to a wait list for a spot in Motorgate Garage.
A Motorgate Parking staffer said there are at least 200 people on the
monthly parking waiting list and no idea when more spaces would become available but there are daily parking spots available.
As previously reported, RIOC has reserved 4 very scarce Main Street parking spots
