NYC Mayoral Candidate Katherine Garcia Campaigns On Roosevelt Island Today Meeting Enthusiastic Supporters And Early Voters While Walking Down Main Street - "I Don't Just Want The Title Of Mayor, I Want To Do The Job Of Mayor Says Ms Garcia
NYC Democratic Party Primary Mayoral candidate Katherine Garcia campaigned on Roosevelt Island today.
Thank you @LASHINOZAKI for the lovely tour of Roosevelt Island. It’s great to see so much excitement for our campaign all over the city. Let’s win this. pic.twitter.com/KZf0WajWFk— Kathryn Garcia (@KGforNYC) June 13, 2021
Ms Garcia met and spoke with enthusiastic Roosevelt Island supporters and early voters
Mayoral candidate @KGforNYC Katherine Garcia meeting enthusiastic Roosevelt Island supporters and early voters during Main Street walk today to Nisi Restaurant. 2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/sREQcd7twT— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 13, 2021
I interviewed Ms Garcia outside the Nisi Restaurant. Ms Garcia said:
... I don't just want the title of Mayor, I want to do the job of Mayor....
More info about Ms Garcia's campaign available at her web site.
Ms Garcia's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Mayoral Primary are:
- Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President
- Shaun Donavan, former HUD Secretary under President Obama
- Ray McGuire, former Wall Street executive (Interview With Mr McGuire)
- Andrew Yang, businessman and former Presidential candidate (Interview with Mr Yang)
-
Dianne Morales,
Non Profit executive, CEO Phipps Neighborhoods
-
Scott Stringer,
New York City Comptroller
- Maya Wiley, former mayoral counsel, civil rights lawyer
NYC early voting
started yesterday, June 12, and runs thru June 20.
Roosevelt Island early voting
location is at the Sportspark facility, 250 Main Street. Primary
Election Day is June 22. Roosevelt Island Polling location is at PS/IS
217 (645 Main Street).
