NYC Mayoral Candidate Katherine Garcia Campaigns On Roosevelt Island Today Meeting Enthusiastic Supporters And Early Voters While Walking Down Main Street - "I Don't Just Want The Title Of Mayor, I Want To Do The Job Of Mayor Says Ms Garcia

NYC Democratic Party Primary Mayoral candidate Katherine Garcia campaigned on Roosevelt Island today.

Ms Garcia met and spoke with enthusiastic Roosevelt Island supporters and early voters 

as she walked down Main Street to Nisi restaurant.

I interviewed Ms Garcia outside the Nisi Restaurant. Ms Garcia said:

... I don't just want the title of Mayor, I want to do the job of Mayor....

More info about Ms Garcia's campaign available at her web site.

Ms Garcia's opponents in the June 22 Democratic Party Mayoral Primary are:

NYC early voting started yesterday, June 12, and runs thru June 20. Roosevelt Island early voting location is at the Sportspark facility, 250 Main Street. Primary Election Day is June 22. Roosevelt Island Polling location is at PS/IS 217 (645 Main Street).

This year, NYC has ranked choice voting. This is how it works.

 

