Sponsored Post - BlueBeard Is Here To Guide You Home - Long-time Roosevelt Island Resident Adib Mansour Joins The Marlene Steiner Real Estate Group at COMPASS
Adib Mansour teams up with Marlene Steiner who has 30+ years of Real Estate experience in the New York Metro area. Combining Adib’s passion and dedication towards Roosevelt Island, with Marlene’s long standing experience in Real Estate, as well as COMPASS’ sophisticated tools and unique technologies, we will provide you the answers to guide you through your Real Estate journey. By working with an expert COMPASS agent we can put you ahead of the competition and provide you with personalized guidance.
Adib’s commitment to Roosevelt Island goes back to the first time he rented an apartment in Manhattan Park, before the construction was even completed. He made Roosevelt Island his home in 1989 where he raised his family and has been working passionately in the community as a youth advocate, fusing sports with education and community engagement. He is fluent in French, and Arabic, and can converse in Italian. He has developed a deep appreciation of different cultures, as well as a keen eye for design and detail through his previous 30+ yrs career in Advertising and Design that spanned the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Adib has worked with clients such as American Express, Chanel, and The Stock Market Photo. He is immediately recognizable by his Blue Beard.
Adib is an avid Juventus fan and has an appreciation for great food and Friuli wines (North Eastern Italy). Adib is always willing to recommend great restaurants and wines. His favorite cities are New York, Venice, and Paris. Adib values integrity, out of the box thinking, and connecting with people. He works diligently for the benefit of his clients.
Whether you are planning to sell your apartment or purchase a new home, as COMPASS agents, we are able to tap into numerous proprietary services. We will help you determine which services can deliver the greatest return on your investment.
Get fronted for the cost of home improvement services with no interest - ever.COMPASS Concierge is the hassle-free way to sell your home faster and for a higher price with services like staging, flooring, painting, and more. The entire process is designed for speed, so that work can begin and your home can sell as quickly as possible. You’ll never have to worry about upfront costs or interest because, as your COMPASS agents, we will be by your side throughout the process, advising you along the way. Julia, a happy COMPASS customer said it best: “The thing that was the most daunting for me about selling the home was how would I get it to market, based on being retired and have limited income. And that’s where the COMPASS Concierge service was absolutely remarkable.” Her home was on the market for 12 days and she got 47% over ask price.
We offer the Bridge Loan Services Program to seamlessly move you into your next home. COMPASS Bridge Loan Services provides access to competitive rates and dedicated support from well established industry lenders, with the exclusive option to get up to six months of your bridge loan payments fronted when you sell your home with a Compass agent.
Current Listings
As a team, we will guide you step by step with extensive marketing designed by leaders in the industry, ensure all closing paperwork is uploaded to Skyslope or relevant Deal Management system, confirm with attorney/title company that all steps have been taken care of to prepare for closing.
If you’re looking to rent, most renters ask themselves “how can you search smarter for rentals?” By working with The Marlene Steiner Group we can put you ahead of the competition and provide you with personalized guidance and advanced search technologies on Roosevelt Island, or throughout the 5 boroughs.
Adib Mansour social media links are at: Instagram: @WeKnowRooseveltIsland and Facebook
Marlene Steiner social media links are at: Instragram: and Facebook
Sales:1- 166 East 61st Street, Unit 10E:
A spectacular one bedroom home with grand proportions; This home sports a large, gracious entrance leading to a wide living room/dining combination. There is a separate renovated cooks kitchen. The bathroom is exquisitely renovated. The Bedroom is huge with two custom fitted closets. There are beautiful builti-ns for a TV and dresser and six closets in total. The apartment has city views with abundance of light, steps from Central Park and close to all modes of transportation, restaurants and stores.
2- 166 East 61st Street, Unit 6H:
A beautiful, large alcove studio completely renovated on East 61st Street off Third Avenue with newly renovated kitchen and bathroom.The apartment has gorgeous open Eastern views with light all day long. This is a full-service doorman building west of third avenue. Near Central Park and the world's finest retail Stores and restaurants.
Rentals:
401 East 60th Street, Unit 25B:
A magnificent 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths, East 60's home in the sky!
Welcome to 11 foot ceilings and stunning city views. Light all day long. The living room is a large square room with 11 foot floor to ceiling windows, a south west exposure. The main bedroom sports 2 large closets including a walk-in. There is an ensuite marble bathroom. The second bedroom is magical with floor to ceiling windows and a southeastern exposure, as well as a chef's kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counters. There is a washer dryer in the unit as well. (This home is also available with furnishings if needed.)
Bridge Tower is a full service building with a doorman, concierge and a gym, a brand new roof-deck with beautiful furnishings and plantings, a playroom, and an additional laundry room.
0 comments :
Post a Comment