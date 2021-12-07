Roosevelt Island Main Street Retail Update, 2 New Stores Coming - Local Resident Signed Lease And Opening Mediterranean Restaurant Planned For Spring, Also Multi Service Mailing/Shipping/Electronics/Gift Shop Opening Too
Good news for Roosevelt Island. Local resident and experienced restaurant owner
Alon Kruvi signed a lease
Mr Kruvi plans to open the restaurant in the Spring of 2022.
Stay tuned for more info on the new Roosevelt Island Mediterranean restaurant.
Also, the space at 559 Main Street has been leased.
According to a Hudson Related representative:
559 is leased to a Stationary / Cards/ Gifts/ Electronics store. The tenant will be focused around doing multi services related to mailing, similar to an LJ Hub, including Western Union, gifts, chargers, EarPods, bluetooth speakers, etc.
UPDATE 5:45 PM - According to
Eat At ME:
COMING SPRING 2022 TO 548 MAIN ST.!!!
Chef/Owner Alon Kruvi, a Roosevelt Islander himself, will be opening a fast casual Mediterranean outlet serving fresh homemade authentic sandwiches and bowls in a contemporary cozy setting.
Food For All!
Vegan friendly, gluten free, along with traditional chicken, beef and lamb will be available.
Locally sourced, prepared and baked in house, daily and fresh!
Stay Tuned For Updates!
