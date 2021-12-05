You're Invited To Virtual Roosevelt Island Community Conversation With Cornell Tech Founding Director Of Urban Tech Hub Michael Samuelian Monday Evening December 6 - Learn About Rebooting New York Tech Agenda And Trends In Future Of Cites And Technology, Register Now
Cornell Tech Assistant Director of Government and Community relations Jane Swanson reports:
Please join us virtually for Community Conversations with Cornell Tech: Urban Tech. This event will be held on Monday, December 6th from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Register HERE.
The Urban Tech Hub at Cornell Tech was established in 2020 to leverage the power of technology to make cities stronger, fairer and more resilient. The mission of the Hub is to be a bridge between industry, government and academia. You will hear from Michael Samuelian, the Founding Director of the Urban Tech Hub, on the latest work of this exciting new initiative at Cornell Tech. In addition, Michael will describe two of the Hub’s latest initiatives, Rebooting New York: An Urban Tech Agenda for NYC and a new 10 Year Horizon Scan which forecasts trends in the future of cities and technology.
Here's more info on the Cornell Tech Urban Tech Hub
and the Rebooting NY Agenda.
Register here for the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Community Conversation with Founding Director of the Urban Tech Hub Michael Samuelian.
Some prior Cornell Tech Faculty Community Conversations include:
- Professor Serge Belongie on Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Augmented Reality. Watch the video here.
- Professor Nicolai Dell on Creating Tech For Underserved Communities. Watch the video here.
- Professor James Grimmelman on Law, Technology and the Sealand Data Haven. Watch the video here.
- Professor Wendy Hu On Self Driving Cars and Human Interaction With Automation. Watch video here.
- Digital Life Initiative on Social Media Political Manipulation of Elections and Ad Tracking. Watch video here.
0 comments :
Post a Comment