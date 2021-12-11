Unique Holiday Gifts Available At Roosevelt Island Senior Center Pop Up Market This Weekend, Delicious International Food Too - Open Sunday 11 AM To 4 PM, Stop By And Take A Look
The Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center invites you to do some of your Holiday Shopping at their Pop-Up market tomorrow (546 Main Street)
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President gave us a tour today and shows off some of the Pop Up Market vendors.
Stop by tomorrow, take a look and pick up some unique gifts for your family and friends. Try out the food too. I hear it's delicious.
UPDATE 9:30 PM - You can also get free reading glasses courtesy of the Roosevelt Island chapter of the Lions Club. Jim Luce explains.
0 comments :
Post a Comment