Saturday, December 11, 2021

Unique Holiday Gifts Available At Roosevelt Island Senior Center Pop Up Market This Weekend, Delicious International Food Too - Open Sunday 11 AM To 4 PM, Stop By And Take A Look

The Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Senior Center invites you to do some of your Holiday Shopping at their Pop-Up market tomorrow (546 Main Street)


Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President gave us a tour today and shows off some of the Pop Up Market vendors.

Stop by tomorrow, take a look and pick up some unique gifts for your family and friends. Try out the food too. I hear it's delicious.

UPDATE 9:30 PM - You can also get free reading glasses courtesy of the Roosevelt Island chapter of the Lions Club.  Jim Luce explains.

