MST&DA Wonderful Holiday Musical "The Ghosts All Around You" Opens This Evening Thru Sunday And Next Weekend Too, In Person And Live Streaming, Get Your Tickets Now - Watch A Preview Performed At Holiday Tree Lighting Last Week
The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) production of The Ghosts All Around You opens this evening at the Roosevelt Island Cultural Center (548 Main Street)
What do Charles Dickens, Nelly Bly, Scrooge and the people of Roosevelt Island all have in common? They will all be appearing live this holiday season on Roosevelt Island! The ghosts of Roosevelt Island will be coming to life to tell a tale in which worlds are interwoven in a gripping and meaningful story of equality, human connection and compassion, just in time for the season of giving!
Composer and Co-writer, Fadner has been riding a ghostly train of thought similar to the “greatest writer in English history”, Charles John Huffman Dickens. Jonathan Fadner’s driving musical score ranges from totally rockin’ to heartbreakingly beautiful.
The musical is set on Roosevelt Island, featuring landmarks such as the Smallpox Hospital and The Octagon (formerly the NYC Insane Asylum). Even the Roosevelt Island Red Public Bus plays a role! Every year, since her husband William (played by Gabriel Portuondo) died, the struggling yet optimistic single mother Cheryl Makepeace (played by Kimbirdlee) reads “A Christmas Carol” to her three young children, hoping to teach her kids goodwill and kindness. This year, the family moved to Roosevelt Island, and Cheryl works for the modern day Scrooge and real estate tycoon, Potiphar Stingyas (played by Russ Cusick.) Circumstances arise to reveal inequalities and painful pasts which lead to self-examination, redemption and valuable life lessons, as the ghosts of the past try to break through and a memorable story is told and sung.
MST&DA performed several songs from The Ghosts All Around You at the December 3 Roosevelt Island Tree Lighting ceremony.
