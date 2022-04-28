Come Join The Roosevelt Island Tree Tally And Celebrate Roosevelt Island Earth Love Day Saturday April 30 At Mediation Lawn And Blackwell Plaza - Plenty Of Activities To Raise Awareness On Ways To Keep Roosevelt Island And Our Planet Green And Clean

Among the activities planned for the 4th Annual 2022 Roosevelt Island Earth Love Day is a Roosevelt Island Tree Tally.

Green Roosevelt Island Neighbors (GRIN) Founder Anthony Longo shares these photos and reports:

Can you think of any trees we have lost?

Spotted any new ones?

Join us as we begin to find out how many trees we currently have and help us come up with a plan to replace those we have lost.

1615 Roosevelt Island trees got tagged in 2012.



We start our Quest on April 30th at 11:00 am on the Rivercross / Mediation lawn.

Stop by the iDig2learn table at the #EarthLove Day event. Just look for the butterflies and black gold.