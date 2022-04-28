Come Join The Roosevelt Island Tree Tally And Celebrate Roosevelt Island Earth Love Day Saturday April 30 At Mediation Lawn And Blackwell Plaza - Plenty Of Activities To Raise Awareness On Ways To Keep Roosevelt Island And Our Planet Green And Clean
Green Roosevelt Island Neighbors (GRIN) Founder Anthony Longo shares these photos and reports:
Have you seen any Roosevelt Island trees
Can you think of any trees we have lost?
Spotted any new ones?
Join us as we begin to find out how many trees we currently have and help us come up with a plan to replace those we have lost.
1615 Roosevelt Island trees got tagged in 2012.
We start our Quest on April 30th at 11:00 am on the Rivercross / Mediation lawn.
Stop by the iDig2learn table at the #EarthLove Day event. Just look for the butterflies and black gold.
iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico adds:
Celebrate kindness to the Earth and each other at the 4th annual #EarthLove Day on Saturday, April 30th, from 11 AM – 2 PM at the Meditation Lawn and Blackwell Plaza (500 Main St.).
Join us for fun and educational activities, where we will be raising awareness on ways we can help Roosevelt Island and our planet stay green and clean! Community organizations and partners will join RIOC in engaging the public with activities including:
- Native plantings and educational activities with the R.I. Garden Club (sign up your group HERE)
- Free Book Swap sponsored by the R.I. Branch NYPL (bring your gently handled books)
- Clothing Drop sponsored by the Carter Burden/R.I. Senior Center (bring your gently worn clothing in sealed bags for donation)
- Plogging with the R.I. Youth Center- a healthy way to jog or walk around the island while picking up litter polluting our beautiful space (bring your reusable bags)
- Bike New York Bike Repair and Learn to Ride classes (sign up details to come)
- Join iDig2Learn to celebrate nature & fly like a Monarch butterfly & learn about the Tree Tally & Compost with GRIN & Haki
- Yoga/Meditation with Island OM.
- Meet Alternew to give your clothes new life with mending & tailoring demos
- Used Battery recycling drop-off
- Educational tables to learn how you can do more!
- Free reusable giveaways!
Please note that the Roosevelt Island Earth Love Day festivities begin at 11 A.M not 10 A.M as shown in the flyer at top.
