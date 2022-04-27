Islamic Society Of Roosevelt Island Donates Fresh Fruit For Benefit Of Roosevelt Island Seniors, Disabled & Needy At RIDA Food Pantry Last Week
The Islamic Society of Roosevelt Island report:
The Islamic Society of Roosevelt Island is pleased to again sponsor and donate
fresh fruit
for the benefit of the seniors, disabled and needy at Roosevelt island's Seniors Center (546 Main Street).
RIDA President Wendy Hersh adds:
RIDA would like to express our sincere thanks to the Islamic Society of Roosevelt Island for their donation of fresh fruit to our food pantry!!!
Your donation helped a lot as fresh fruit is always a great and healthy addition to our pantry.
The
Roosevelt Island Food Pantry
is operated by the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) every Friday from 4-6 PM.
