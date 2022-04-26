Were You Wakened And Rattled In Middle Of Last Night By Loud Cannon Ball Fire Explosive Noises - What Was That Asks Roosevelt Island Resident?
A Roosevelt Island resident shares this question from a friend today:
I wonder if you were awakened in the middle of the night by five loud, loud blasts, like cannon ball fire. If so, do you know what we were hearing?The Twitterverse answered:
Did you hear the loud explosive noises from Roosevelt Island overnight https://t.co/77b8iruwBs— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 26, 2022
Fireworks Boom Overnight Rattling the Upper East Side— Upper East Site (@uppereastsiteny) April 26, 2022
“They were so close to our window and scared the shit out of us,” said Brittany, who lives in a high-rise building near York Avenue and East 73rd Street. #ues https://t.co/MncnWPUc4w
0 comments :
Post a Comment