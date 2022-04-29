Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Racquet Club Offering Adult Weekday Afternoon Drill And Play Tennis Classes At Variety Of Skill Levels - Learn Singles & Doubles Situational Skills, Have Fun, Exercise And Make New Friends Too

Pam Glick is the General Manager and Tony Huber is Adult Tennis Director of the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club. They describe some of the programs available at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.



According to Ms Glick:



We're adding a lot of new adult classes, especially in the daytime.

We have classes on Monday and Thursday from 11 to 12 30 for 2.5 level to 3.0.

Monday through Thursday we're running 12:30 to 2:30 drill and play classes for 3.0, for 3.5 and above and on Friday we have an hour and a half class at 12 o'clock.

The new mid-day prices for our off-peak drill and plays are $32 for club members and $45 non-members for 1 1/2 hour classes, and $40 club members and $55 non- members for 2 hours classes.

Roosevelt Island residents get 50% off the membership fee and court time booked 24 hours in advance. And they get a free clinic on Saturdays.