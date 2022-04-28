Sponsored Post - Summer Rising 2022, Safe, Free & Fun Academic & Enrichment Program Serving NYC Students In Grades K -8 Enrollment Is Open, Sign Up Now To Secure Spot In Your Preferred Location

This summer, DOE and DYCD plan to serve a record number of students through Summer Rising, a free, safe, and fun academic and enrichment program for NYC students currently in grades K-8.

We encourage families to apply early to secure a spot at their preferred location. Enrollment is quick and easy, and it can be completed from any device with an internet connection or by contacting your school’s Parent Coordinator.



Clich here to enroll and for more information on the NYC DOE/DYCD Summer Rising 2022 program.