First Annual Barbara J. Chocky Award For Public Service Will Be Presented To A Roosevelt Island Or Upper East Side High School Senior Involved In Social Justice, Civic Or Political Issues - Eligible Applicants For $1 Thousand Award Must Show Ongoing Dedication To Continue Ms Chocky's Legacy, Application Due May 13

In recognition of her decades of outstanding community service and leadership, the first annual Barbara J. Chocky Award for Public Service will be presented to a high school senior who lives on the Upper East Side/Roosevelt Island and is involved in social justice issues, civic or political life. The $1,000 Annual Award will be presented in June, 2022.

The Award was started by Barbara’s close friends Pete Grannis, former Assemblyman and currently First Deputy Comptroller for the New York State Office of the State Comptroller, and Amy Baxter, former aide to Pete Granis, with a GoFundMe Campaign following Barbara’s death in October 2021.

According to City Councilwoman Gale Brewer, a longtime friend, ”It is very fitting to honor Barbara’s deep commitment to social justice by awarding an annual scholarship to a high school senior who demonstrates an ongoing dedication to continue her legacy.“

Barbara Chocky was a prominent political leader on the Upper East Side and in New York City politics. She had a Masters in Public Administration and was a Registered Nurse. She was a passionate activist who was committed to advocacy, social justice and public and community service. She also mentored many young professionals.

Eligible students must reside on the Upper East Side ( from E 59th St to E 96th St., from Fifth Avenue to the East River, and Roosevelt Island). All applicants should be in good academic standing at their high school and must submit a one page essay on their involvement in community service, electoral politics and/or government, as well as any volunteerism.

Applications and an official transcript should be emailed to: BarbaraChockyMemorialAward@gmail.com by May 13, 2022. Finalists will be contacted for interviews in late May. The Barbara J. Chocky Memorial Award committee will consider diversity, equity and inclusion when reviewing applications.

The recipient will be presented with the Award in June.

Donations to the fund may be made to the Barbara J. Chocky Memorial Award on Go Fund Me.