Roosevelt Island Wildlife Freedom Foundation Volunteers Celebrate Earth Day Last Friday With Trash And Litter Clean Up At Southpoint Park - "I'm Here To Help Heal The Earth" Says Young WFF Volunteer, "I'd Love To Keep My Island Clean" Says Another

Roosevelt Island resident and Wildlife Freedom Foundation (WFF) President Rossana Ceruzzi together with an enthusiastic group of volunteers

celebrated Earth Day last Friday, April 22, with a clean up of trash and litter left at Southpoint Park. They also gave away reusable bags and biodegradable and compostable dog waste bags.

Answering the question "why are you here today", the WFF volunteers said:



I'm here to help heal the earth,

I live here on this Island and my my original intent with the joining Wildlife Freedom Foundation was helping out all these animals here but Rosanna told me about this clean up project we have here for Earth day and I'd love to keep my Island clean. Keep the Earth clean. Stop all this littering stuff.

I care about the environment and the animals and we can clearly see that the garbage does harm our animals

I'm here today to help the ecosystem.



The WFF Roosevelt Island Earth Day celebration was done in cooperation with the NYC Department of Sanitation.



