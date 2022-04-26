Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Help Spread The Word On Roosevelt Island - NYPD Hosting Prom Dress And Suit Drive Saturday April 30 For Any Graduating High School Or Junior High School Student In Need Of Prom Attire, Donations Welcomed Too

Do you know a Roosevelt Island High School or Junior High School student graduating this year in need of Prom attire?


The NYPD 114 precinct, which covers Roosevelt Island, wants you to know help is available and tweets:

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:47:00 PM

