Help Spread The Word On Roosevelt Island - NYPD Hosting Prom Dress And Suit Drive Saturday April 30 For Any Graduating High School Or Junior High School Student In Need Of Prom Attire, Donations Welcomed Too
Do you know a Roosevelt Island High School or Junior High School student graduating this year in need of Prom attire?
The NYPD 114 precinct, which covers Roosevelt Island, wants you to know help is available and tweets:
Help us spread the word 🗣any senior graduating high school or junior high school in need of prom attire is invited to join us on Saturday April 30 from 11 to 5pm at Bryant High School 48-10 31st Ave. We will be giving away free dresses and suits to seniors in need 👗👔 pic.twitter.com/RPYre6tjJ5— NYPD 114th Precinct (@NYPD114Pct) April 26, 2022
0 comments :
Post a Comment