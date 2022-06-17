Friday, June 17, 2022

Roosevelt Island Free Summer Outdoor Movie Series Moves To Southpoint Park This Year - RIOC Announces 6 Friday Night Films Beginning With Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory June

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced today that it is moving the 2022 Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movie Series to Southpoint Park 

Image From 2018 Outdoor Movie At Southpoint Park
 from it's previous location the last 2 years at Firefighers Field. 

According to RIOC:

Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series

The Summer Movie Series returns for 2022 with six new free film showings!

A series of films to be shown on a 40 foot screen at South Point Park (South of Cornell Tech and the Tram); includes trivia, fun facts, food vendors, and music!


June 24 -  Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

July 15 - The Princess Bride

July 22 - Dirty Dancing

July 29 - West Side Story

August 5 - Spider-Man, No Way Home

August 19 - Beetlejuice

