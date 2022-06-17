Roosevelt Island Free Summer Outdoor Movie Series Moves To Southpoint Park This Year - RIOC Announces 6 Friday Night Films Beginning With Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory June
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced today that it is moving the 2022 Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movie Series to Southpoint Park
|Image From 2018 Outdoor Movie At Southpoint Park
Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series
The Summer Movie Series returns for 2022 with six new free film showings!
A series of films to be shown on a 40 foot screen at South Point Park (South of Cornell Tech and the Tram); includes trivia, fun facts, food vendors, and music!
June 24 - Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
July 15 - The Princess Bride
July 22 - Dirty Dancing
July 29 - West Side Story
August 5 - Spider-Man, No Way Home
August 19 - Beetlejuice
