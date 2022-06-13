84 Years Young Josina Baez With Her Younger Friend Zach Beautify Riverwalk Commons With New Flower Bed Plantings To Celebrate Roosevelt Island Day Last Saturday - But Area Has Long Been Neglected By RIOC Says Tipster
Roosevelt Island resident Josina Baez reported last Saturday:
Today is Roosevelt Island beautification day and I took that 100% to heart.
I did the planting in the triangle and the Granny Annie's corner.Lots of fun with nonstop complements. A young boy Zach joined me, he was a great help
I cleaned out the Granny Annie's corner flowerbed too.
I spoke with the 84 years young Roosevelt Island gardener Josina Baez about her Riverwalk Commons beautification efforts on Saturday.
A Southtown Riverwalk Tipster is very concerned about the neglect of Riverwalk
Commons area and reports:
Ms Baez hopes to do more beautification efforts in the Riverwalk Commons area and welcomes any help from those interested.
I see RIOC’s attitude towards the Southtown Riverwalk community as a total DISREPECT for its residents.
The non existent maintenance and subsequent damage to our Commons is a disgrace! The Canada Thistle worries me !
The NO MANTENANCE over the past few years has caused an explosion of new thistles.
