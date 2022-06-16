Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney Hosting Community Meeting On Health Care Needs Of Roosevelt Island Residents Saturday June 18 At Cornell Tech Cafe - Do Residents Need And Support A Local Health Care Facility? Come And Share Your Ideas

ATTN Roosevelt Islanders: This Saturday at 10am, I will be hosting a community meeting about the health care needs of Roosevelt Islanders, and I want to hear from YOU.



Join me & RSVP here: https://t.co/zIDdZQ6cbO pic.twitter.com/ieuNsdWRc8 — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) June 15, 2022

On June 11, Roosevelt Island Day, Congresswoman Maloney and Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) President Rossana Ceruzzi discussed effort to bring a health care facility to Roosevelt Island.





Congresswoman Maloney says she needs to hear from the community and the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) that a health care facility is wanted and needed.

A community meeting is being held 10 AM Saturday June 18 at Cornell Tech Cafe to discuss. Residents are encouraged to attend and express their opinions on the issue. What do you think? Do you support the idea of a local Roosevelt Island community health facility?