Roosevelt Island's New NY State Senator Liz Kreuger Celebrates Roosevelt Island Day Last Saturday Meeting With Residents And Learning About Our Local Issues

Due to NY State Senate re-districting, Liz Kreuger will become the new State Senator for Roosevelt Island starting in January 2023.

Ms Krueger visited Roosevelt Island last Saturday to celebrate Roosevelt Island day and met with many residents

Ms Krueger also stopped by Gallery RIVAA and was greeted by its new President Sandra Gavelyte and resident Margie Smith.

Meet Roosevelt Island's new NY State Senator Liz Krueger.



Ms Kreuger is the powerful Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee which among many other responsibilities approves nominees to the RIOC Board of Directors.