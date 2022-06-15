Cornell Tech Shows How Roosevelt Island Campus Reduces Carbon Footprint, Utilizes Alternative Energy Sources And Saves Energy In Presentation To Manhattan Community Board 8 Environment Committee Last Evening - Watch The Very Informative Video
According to Agenda for Manhattan Community Board 8 June 14 Environmental Committee meeting:
Presentation by Jane Swanson at Cornell Tech about their work to reduce carbon footprint, such as their Passive House, GeoThermal energy, etcIt's a fascinating presentation. Watch it here.
0 comments :
Post a Comment