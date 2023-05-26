The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery

According to RIVAA Gallery:

"Aloof Liar"

Is it lying, or is its language just different?

You enter the space; the usual spread: white walls, straight lines, directed lights regularly spaced to supplement what sunlight makes its way through the windows, one or several boxes; synthetic estrangement, a game played on a board.

Is there a theme, a pattern, a rhyme, or is it just spat out by its whims? Perhaps you see one, or maybe those are shapes in clouds. It could be real to you all the same.

You nonetheless say “I understand”; an attempt from one domain into an unknown other.

It didn’t seem to hear you (it is aloof.) Your gesture wasn’t validated. That’s how you know you’re seeing something real, something other than projection. You paused just long enough to table your pretenses; unsure of what to seek from it.

You pick up the codes and feed them through your terminal; then feed the output back again and again and again,

and again.

Saturday, May 27th. 6:30 pm start

527 Main Street Roosevelt Island, NY 10044

