Aloof Liar Group Exhibition Showing Saturday May 27 At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery, Is It Lying, Or Is It's Language Just Different -Come See For Yourself
The Roosevelt Island RIVAA GalleryAloof Liar, a group exhibition Saturday May 27.
According to RIVAA Gallery:
Come see and decide for yourself.
"Aloof Liar"
Is it lying, or is its language just different?
You enter the space; the usual spread: white walls, straight lines, directed lights regularly spaced to supplement what sunlight makes its way through the windows, one or several boxes; synthetic estrangement, a game played on a board.
Is there a theme, a pattern, a rhyme, or is it just spat out by its whims? Perhaps you see one, or maybe those are shapes in clouds. It could be real to you all the same.
You nonetheless say “I understand”; an attempt from one domain into an unknown other.
It didn’t seem to hear you (it is aloof.) Your gesture wasn’t validated. That’s how you know you’re seeing something real, something other than projection. You paused just long enough to table your pretenses; unsure of what to seek from it.
You pick up the codes and feed them through your terminal; then feed the output back again and again and again,
and again.
Saturday, May 27th. 6:30 pm start
527 Main Street Roosevelt Island, NY 10044
