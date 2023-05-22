The Sanctuary Events Space On Roosevelt Island Featured In NY Times Article As An Unlikely NYC Hot Spot For A Getaway Destination Wedding Close To Home - What Do The Locals Think?

The Sanctuary Event Space and owner Frank (Turtle) Raffaele were featured in this May 20 NY Times article:

... With a leafy outdoor dining space that offers a plum view of Manhattan’s skyline and an Instagrammable concrete pier that juts out into the East River, the Sanctuary has since become an unlikely matrimonial hot spot. Its pitch is that it is a destination wedding within city limits, reachable via a scenic tram ride from Midtown for the cost of a MetroCard swipe....

According to the Twitterverse

For Sunday NYT, an unlikely Styles tale set on Roosevelt Island.



My story about the Sanctuary, a new wedding venue on the island that has become a hot spot. But change doesn’t always sit well with the small waterfront community 🏝️🚇 https://t.co/q0OrrNv4w0 — Alex Vadukul (@AlexVadukul) May 20, 2023

@AlexVadukul gets the best quote award:



“I once lived in Manhattan, and unless you died and began to smell, no one would even notice you were dead,” Ms. Berdy said. “Here, it’s not like that. We know our neighbors. It’s like a small town." https://t.co/FPKl9l2C40 — Sarah Bahr (@smbahr14) May 21, 2023

The NY Times adds:

... With a partner, Alfonso Biondi, Mr. Raffaele initially opened the Sanctuary as a beer garden and speakeasy, but it didn’t take off. After he hosted a wedding bash for a young local couple, however, he reimagined his venue’s concept. The Sanctuary is now booked almost daily, Mr. Raffaele said, and he has inquiries as far out as 2026.... “Somehow, we’ve become this wedding hot spot, and it’s due to the island’s mystique,” he said....

