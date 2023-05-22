Monday, May 22, 2023

The Sanctuary Events Space On Roosevelt Island Featured In NY Times Article As An Unlikely NYC Hot Spot For A Getaway Destination Wedding Close To Home - What Do The Locals Think?

The Sanctuary Event Space and owner Frank (Turtle) Raffaele were featured in this May 20 NY Times article

 ... With a leafy outdoor dining space that offers a plum view of Manhattan’s skyline and an Instagrammable concrete pier that juts out into the East River, the Sanctuary has since become an unlikely matrimonial hot spot. Its pitch is that it is a destination wedding within city limits, reachable via a scenic tram ride from Midtown for the cost of a MetroCard swipe....

According to the Twitterverse

The NY Times adds:

... With a partner, Alfonso Biondi, Mr. Raffaele initially opened the Sanctuary as a beer garden and speakeasy, but it didn’t take off. After he hosted a wedding bash for a young local couple, however, he reimagined his venue’s concept. The Sanctuary is now booked almost daily, Mr. Raffaele said, and he has inquiries as far out as 2026....

“Somehow, we’ve become this wedding hot spot, and it’s due to the island’s mystique,” he said....

Click here for the full NY Times article.

Follow along on this June 10, 2021 opening day tour of The Sanctuary with co-owner Alphonse Biondi.

More info on The Sanctuary at their web site.

