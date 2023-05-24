You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Disaster Awareness For People With Disabilities Webinar Presented By RIRA Community Emergency Committee Thursday May 25
Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee (CEC) Chair Frank Farance reports:
To: Roosevelt Islanders:
Our monthly emergency preparedness presentation is THURSDAY NIGHT at 8-9 PM so the WHOLE FAMILY can participate.
This month we will talk about Disaster Awareness for People with Disabilities.
This information is designed to raise awareness among people with disabilities, their caregivers, and emergency managers about how to prepare for a disaster and the important things to consider for this population during this process.
Topics include:
- Emergency kits
- Mobility
- Communication plans
This will include people who are/have:
- Deaf or Hard of Hearing
- Blind or have Low Vision
- Cognitive Disabilities
- Supporting a Service Animal or Pet
Here is the Zoom info:
Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 8-9 PM, the WHOLE FAMILY is welcome
Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC2023
Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521, Passcode: 591680, Dial in: +1 929 205 6099
Future meetings are the 4th Thursday of the month 8-9 PM with the same Zoom link.
I'm looking forward to your participation and hearing your questions!
