Islamic Community Of Roosevelt Island Sets Up A Table At RISA Saturday Market To Meet Neighbors And Get To Know Each Other Better - Stop By This Saturday And Say Hello

Members of The Islamic Society of Roosevelt Island were meeting and greeting community residents at the May 12 Roosevelt Island Seniors Association outdoor market next to the Farmers Market. I spoke with our Roosevelt Island neighbor Fouad Bennani who said they set up a table for the Islamic community to:



open up to the community and get to know each other better.... We're here to converse and talk to each other....

and stop by their table on Saturday May 27 to say hello and get to know each other.