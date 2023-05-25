Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Tim Keller Dies May 19 At Age Of 72 - Prominent Theologian, Founding Pastor Of Manhattan Redeemer Presbyterian Church & Best Selling Author Is Remembered By Roosevelt Island Residents As a Good Neighbor And Friend

The NY Times reported May 19:

The Rev. Timothy J. Keller, a best-selling author and theorist of Christianity who performed a modern miracle of his own — establishing a theologically orthodox church in Manhattan that attracted thousands of young professional followers — died on Friday at his home in Manhattan. He was 72. His death was announced by Redeemer City to City, an organization affiliated with Redeemer Presbyterian Church. Mr. Keller announced on Twitter in December 2021 that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer....

What many did not know was that Tim Keller was a long time Roosevelt Island resident living with his wife and family at Manhattan Park since 1989.

According to his one time neighbors Sherie Helstien:

Tim and Kathy and their 3 sons were our neighbors in 30RR when tenants were moving in just as the complex was opening. We watched their lovely boys grow up and had many cordial and funny conversations with all of them.

and Matt Katz:

We lived across the hall from the Kellners at 30RR for some years and then we moved to another building. Some years later we met Tim on the Red Bus and asked after the family. I mentioned that we had just gotten a new cat and were looking for an appropriate name. She was to keep our old cat, Zeke, company and warm his bones. Tim thought for a moment and said, "Kings, 1-4." That's all he said. When we got home I looked up the Old Testament reference and there it was... Abishag, a virgin who would keep old King David's bones warm although "he knew her not." Abishag kept Zeke's (and our) bones warm for many years.

Roosevelt island resident and pastor at Mosaic Church Dan Sadlier remembers Tim Keller:

We moved to New York 10 years ago with the intent of starting new ministries across the city. We didn't know what to expect; moving a family of seven at that point in time from the Midwest. However, I quickly realized a few different things. First, I needed mentors who could help me understand the landscape of New York. Second, I needed someone who would cheer me on and believed in what we were attempting to do. Third, we needed financial resources that could help us get our different ministries off the ground. Tim was one of the first to step in as a mentor. Redeemer City to City (which Tim founded) invited me into a regular mentoring process where I was able to sit with and learn from Tim regularly. They would also become one of our biggest financial supporters to date. Tim always modeled generosity. So many times pastors and priests become weirdly territorial, and yet Tim continued to give away his time, his ministries' resources, and his prayer so that we could see new churches, new community development programming, and new ministries come to fruition across the city. There were multiple times where we traveled back to Roosevelt Island together from his offices in Manhattan and we would laugh at the fact that as we walked down Main Street, more of our neighbors knew the younger guy from the Midwest than the New York Times best selling author who had quietly made his home on Roosevelt island as he continued his work all over the city and world. Tim loved it. Roosevelt island was his place of rest. He loved living on Roosevelt Island. He loved raising his family on Roosevelt Island, and he loved that we were starting Mosaic Church (once Hope Church) in his very own neighborhood. Tim held to a deep belief that if you are to truly follow the way of Jesus, you invest your life for the sake of the whole neighborhood. (Not just Christians, but all people). You seek religious freedom, not just for Christians, but for all people. Mosaic continues to aim to be a church for the neighborhood, one that blesses all of our neighbors regardless of whether or not they ever step into our space. In a polarized time, where the Evangelical Church does not often look much like the Jesus they preach, Tim continued to talk about and model the way of Christ that deeply loves all and refused to play partisan politics. I’m grateful to have had him as a mentor, and Mosaic Church will continue to be a place of peace, mercy, and grace because of servant leaders like him. He will be missed

Watch Carpool Karaoke with Tim Keller and his family as they drive around Roosevelt Island and sing Broadway show tunes.



Molly Worthen on the legacy of pastor Timothy Keller, who died on Friday at 72: "two fundamental ideas propelled him: Biblical Christianity is not a political position, and secular liberalism deserves theological critique." https://t.co/JjJNo9VbIJ — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) May 21, 2023

Here’s my postscript of ⁦@timkellernyc⁩. He might have been the most effective communicator of historic Christian teachings in America. Hard to think of any pastor w/ a resume like his. I try to explain his legacy and the void he leaves behind. https://t.co/ZlSvno9OcU — Michael Luo (@michaelluo) May 20, 2023

@timkellernyc would be the first to say that all glory goes to God. It’s his work that he graciously invites us into and allows us to participate. God is at work always and everywhere.



We miss you already.

Thank you for teaching us so much.

We’ll see you soon#TimKeller #Tribute pic.twitter.com/9ozpMKQ0QX — City to City (@RedeemerCTC) May 24, 2023

According to Timothy Keller website:

... A livestream worship service will be held in the coming weeks. More details will be provided here as they become available.

Condolences to Tim Keller's family, friends, neighbors and colleagues.