Executive Session To Discuss Pending Litigation, NYPD Camera Security Initiative, Acceptance Of "Drummer" Sculpture Gift & More On Agenda For May 25 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Board Of Directors Meeting
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet in person tomorrow, May 25 at 5:30 PM in the the Good Shepherd Community Center (543 Main Street).
You're invited to attend, ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to speak here.
-
Authorization to Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with NYPD for the Island-Wide Camera Security Initiative (Board Action Required)
-
Authorization to Enter into Contract with Thomson Reuters for Westlaw LegalSubscription (Board Action Required)
-
Authorization to Accept Gift of the “Drummer” Sculpture from Liu Shiming Art Foundation (Board Action Required)
-
Presentation by the Roosevelt Island Youth Center...
and:
Chair’s Motion for Executive Session
1. Discussion of pending litigation
Executive session means this portion of the meeting will be held in private, excluding the public from attending.
