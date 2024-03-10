Canadian Geese Exploring Middle Of Roosevelt Island, Strolling Main Street And Munching And Pooping On Rivercross Lawn - Some Residents Find It Disgusting, Others Defend Geese And Say Let Them Be
Canadian Geese are usually seen in the south of Roosevelt Island. Recently the Geese have been exploring the middle of Roosevelt Island strolling along Main Street. Also, munching and pooping on the Rivercross Lawn.
According to one resident not happy with the roving geese on the Rivercross Lawn:
They’ve been there for a few weeks. I literally have no idea why they migrated there… We need to get some scarecrows or something because they’re just disgusting. And there’s literally their feces all over. As the weather is warming up Meditation Steps lawn is literally covered in goose crap. It’s going to be unusable. Even more ironic is you’re not supposed to let your dog use the bathroom on it.
On Saturday, a Roosevelt Islander Instagram post video showed the roaming geese on the Rivercross Lawn and the resident's quote. Comments included:
- Hopefully you’re not going to make them get rid of the geese now because they poop 🙄 feels like you ruin the island more than anyone with your drama filled headlines
- Agreed. Rather than sensationalized headlines and negative stories how about using this medium for positive rather than so much complaining.
- RIOC has destroyed their Southtown habitat, so they have to go somewhere. They're part of RI as much as the lighthouse or Blackwell House. Let them be!
- They should be left alone, development of the south end of the island has taken away much of their natural habitat.
- They are poopetrators but I love them so much
- Drama filled headlines? The headline says “Today By Rivercross Lawn”. It’s a statement of fact, no drama.
- Thanks for the statement of fact. The Rivercross lawn is meant for children to play, teachers to bring little ones to sit in a circle and the public to spread their blankets and relax. Hence it’s not a dog run. But the geese do make a mess.
Hey, don't blame the messenger.
