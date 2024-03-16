Happy St Patrick's Day From Roosevelt Island, Celebrate Tomorrow With Live Irish Music, A Pint And Food At Granny Annie's - Some History, Clancy Brothers/Tommy Makem & Dropkick Murphy's Too

Stop by Granny Annie's Bar & Kitchen this weekend to celebrate St Patrick's Day on Roosevelt Island

with your favorite pint, some Irish music

and food.

Here's a brief history of St Patrick's Day

and a reminder from the Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem of a time when:

We Want No Irish Here.

Enjoy some Dropkick Murphy's from their 2024 St Patrick week Boston concerts

But, try to follow the advice of Great Big Sea and be careful of the Old Black Rum.

You can livestream Dropkick Murphy's March 17 St Patrick's Day Concert live from Boston and they will be playing NYC on March 20 at Carnegie Hall.

Here's today's NYC St Patrick's Day Parade.

Happy St Patricks Day Roosevelt Island!