Spring Is In The Air, Come Out And Enjoy Friday Night Jazz Tomorrow At Roosevelt Island's Nisi Restaurant - It's Your Own Local Jazz Hang Out - Try The Smashburger Too
Roosevelt Island's Nisi Kitchen invites you to enjoy Friday night Jazz this Friday evening and every other Friday.
Roosevelt Island resident and Jazz Guitarist In Perpetual Learning Susheel Kurien adds:
Friday night is Jazz Night at Nisi starting at 7 PM.Come on out and enjoy. Spring is in the air.Jazz at NISI Kitchen.. Roosevelt Island...your own local jazz hang.
Featuring
- Michele Smith - Flute and vocals
- Max Baranov - Keyboard
- Mauricio Suarez-Gonzalez - Drums
Thanks for you support and keeping the music alive.. bring a friend and enjoy the evening!
And remember... Make jazz, not war.Alla Kremeznaya shares this video from the February 2 Jazz show at Nisi.
Enjoy the Jazz and try the Nisi Smashburger.
