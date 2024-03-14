Spring Is In The Air, Come Out And Enjoy Friday Night Jazz Tomorrow At Roosevelt Island's Nisi Restaurant - It's Your Own Local Jazz Hang Out - Try The Smashburger Too

Friday night is Jazz Night at Nisi starting at 7 PM.

Come on out and enjoy. Spring is in the air.

Jazz at NISI Kitchen.. Roosevelt Island...your own local jazz hang.

Featuring

Michele Smith - Flute and vocals

Max Baranov - Keyboard

Mauricio Suarez-Gonzalez - Drums

Thanks for you support and keeping the music alive.. bring a friend and enjoy the evening!

And remember... Make jazz, not war.

Alla Kremeznaya shares this video from the February 2 Jazz show at Nisi.

Enjoy the Jazz and try the Nisi Smashburger.