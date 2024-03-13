Coler Hospital Parking Lot Flood Mitigation Berm, Presentation by Roosevelt Island Business Alliance, Update On Hudson Related Main Street Retail Agreement & Motorgate Parking Fees On Agenda For March 14 RIOC Real Estate Committee Meeting

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) Real Estate Development Advisory Committee is meeting tomorrow, March 14. According to the meeting Agenda

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Community Center, 543 Main St, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044. AGENDA: 1. Presentation by The NYC Health + Hospitals Corporation (HHC) on the Coler Berm Project. 2. Presentation by Brian Weisberg, Vice President of The Roosevelt Island Business Association (TRIBA). 3. Update by Ryan Archer, Senior Property Manager of Lisa Management, on Commercial Spaces per the Master Sublease Agreement with Hudson Related Retail LLC. 4. Discussion of the Motorgate Fees. 5. Working Advisory Groups on Emergent Issues: a. Tramway and Cherry Blossom Festival,

b. Main Street Revitalization, and

c. Roadway Redevelopment. 6. Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee

The idea of a Coler Berm in the area of the Coler Hospital parking lot facing the Queens side of the East River

was first proposed by the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp and the Mayor's Office of Resiliency to RIOC in 2015 as a flood mitigation plan to protect Coler Hospital.

Here's the November 9, 2015 presentation by Joseph Musso of NYC Mayor's Office of Resiliency to RIOC describing a proposed plan to protect Coler Hospital from flooding by raising the ground elevation



and renderings of some possible design options for the area.





Also an October 13, 2015 discussion of the issue by the RIOC Operations Advisory Committee.

... In response to a question from RIOC Director Margie Smith, Ms. Rosenthal replied that there was no new information about plans for Coler Hospital Flood Mitigation Plan berm that was presented last November....

Ms Rosenthal was the RIOC President at that time.

There has been no movement on this subject until now.

RIOC's controls the parking lot land and it's approval is necessary for any proposed new development.