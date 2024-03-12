Due To Popular Demand And Sold Out Performances, Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Presentation Of Witness For The Prosecution Extended To Next Weekend March 15, 16 & 17 - Get Your Tickets Now To Find Out Guilty Or Not Guilty
Due to popular demand and sold out shows this past weekend, the Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Adult Workshop has added additional performances of Witness For The Prosecution by Agatha Christie for next weekend, March 15, 16 and 17.
According to MST&DA:
SELLING OUT FAST!
NOW EXTENDED DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND
GUILTY OR NOT GUILTY?!?
Here's what the MSTDA'S Witness For The Prosecution preview audience had to say at intermission!!!
Come see for yourself.
Tickets are on sale now and going fast.
MST&DA's Witness For The Prosecution Director Mark Waite adds:
Agatha Christie’s work is as popular now as it was when it was first published and with good reason. Great story-telling, fabulous characters and sparkling dialogue that is a joy not only to read but also to listen to and to direct. Witness for the Prosecution is regarded as one of Agatha Christie’s finest pieces of work and was adapted into a movie in 1957...
Click here to get your tickets for the MST&DA presentation of Witness For The Prosecution.
There's MST&DA Witness For The Prosecution merchandise too.
0 comments :
Post a Comment