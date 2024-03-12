Due To Popular Demand And Sold Out Performances, Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Presentation Of Witness For The Prosecution Extended To Next Weekend March 15, 16 & 17 - Get Your Tickets Now To Find Out Guilty Or Not Guilty

Due to popular demand and sold out shows this past weekend, the Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Adult Workshop has added additional performances of Witness For The Prosecution by Agatha Christie for next weekend, March 15, 16 and 17.

According to MST&DA:

