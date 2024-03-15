iFly Queens Indoor Skydiving Center Opens In Long Island City A Short Ferry Ride And Walk From Roosevelt Island - Beginners And Adrenaline Junkies Can Experience Freefalling Through The Air Without A Parachute Or Plane

Are you looking for something fun, exciting and a little different to do this weekend?

Indoor skydiving center opens in Long Island City https://t.co/bslQF0iG9I — LICPOST (@LICPOST) March 15, 2024

According to the LIC Post:

A new indoor skydiving center has opened its doors in Long Island City, allowing beginners, adrenaline junkies, and seasoned divers the opportunity to experience freefalling through the air without the need for an aircraft or a parachute. iFLY Indoor Skydiving, ... opened at 10-20 Borden Ave. at the beginning of the year and will host a grand opening in the near future....

More info available at the iFlyQueens website and Instagram page.

iFlyQueens indoor skydiving is

a short ferry ride and walk or bike/car ride from Roosevelt Island.

Have fun.