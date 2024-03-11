Miyawaki Method Sugi Pocket Healing Forest Coming To NYC At Roosevelt Island's Southpoint Park - Sign Up Right Now To Volunteer And Help With The Saturday April 6 Planting

BIG NEWS:

Saturday APRIL 6th iDig2Learn teams up with SUGi & the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) to plant a Pocket Forest on Roosevelt Island!

We are thrilled to be creating the first Pocket Forest in NYC using the Miyawaki Method of tight-knit planting of young trees close together proven to boost faster growth. Our partner SUGi is a globally recognized expert and will be leading the way and Roosevelt Island will be their 200th forest, a milestone for them too!

You are invited to witness this historic event and we hope this forest will be the first of many.

The opening ceremony is at 10:30 AM at Southpoint Park and all are welcome - no need to sign up to attend the festivities.

THE EVENT IS 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM (last session planting is at 2 PM, various community organizations will be on hand until 2:30).

From 11 am to 2:00 pm the planting happens and we are thrilled to be creating the first Pocket Forest in NYC using the Miyawaki Method.

All are invited to witness this historic event and we hope this forest will be the first of many in NYC and beyond.

IMPORTANT:

IF you wish to volunteer and actually plant a plant please sign up in the half hour time slot that works for you using this jotform.

No need to sign up to attend, witness and support.

Read more about it in today’s article by Cara Buckley in NY Times!

And visit the SUGI website for more - see the posting here in iDig2Learn news.

We are also looking for 20 adult plant captains to be on hand for one hour in the afternoon/early evening either Thursday 4/4 or Friday 4/5 to learn about the planting and then shepherd folks during the April 6th planting event. Please email CAPTAIN to iDig2Learn@gmail.com and let us know if Thursday or Friday or both days could work as we select one day for the training best for most.

The Miyawaki Method of tight-knit planting shows the deep rooted connection between young trees which grow better and stronger when closer together. Planting a SUGi pocket forest on Roosevelt Island mirrors the community coming closer together and spotlights all of our relatedness. Good healthy soil feeds trees and flowers. Brings butterflies and birds. It supports and gives joy to humans too. We can’t wait to celebrate these connections for years to come.

Best wishes and see you outside soon.