Mediterranean Eatery Owner Alon Kruvi Signs Lease To Open New Pastry And Italian Style Coffee Shop On Roosevelt Island Main Street

Great news for Roosevelt Island residents.

Roosevelt Island resident and owner of the very popular Mediterranean Eatery, Alon Kruvi, is opening a new shop specializing in freshly baked pies, pastries, donuts, muffins and Italian style coffee. Mr Kruvi hopes to open this summer with indoor and outdoor seating and plans to add offerings such as specialty sandwiches and salads as well.

I spoke to Mr Kruvi today about his new store.

As we were speaking today, residents walking by were thrilled and very happy to learn that Alon is opening a new store on Roosevelt Island.

Stop by the Mediterranean Eatery now to try some of Alon's delicious tasting pastries and baked goods

as well as the Falafel, Shawarma, Chicken wraps and bowls.

Good pizza too.

The empty store was formerly occupied by the Smoke Shop, Bubble Tea and Coach Scot's Ice Cream at 559 Main Street