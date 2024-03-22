Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Invite You To Celebrate Purim At King Meets Queen, You Are Summoned To Our Castle, Come Adorned As Your Favorite Chess Piece, Purim Character Or Fusion Of Both
The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you celebrate Purim at King Meets Queen:
According to the Chabad Of Roosevelt Island:
A Royal Purim Chess Party
Sunday March 24 At The Castle Rooftop (425 Main Street).
You are summoned to our Castle for a Purim Celebration that Promises to be a Knight to Remember. Come adorned as your favorite Chess Piece, Purim Character or a Fusion of Both.
Feast on a spread fit for Royalty with Hamantaschen that will have you Pawn-Ding for more.
Here's the story of Purim from Mayim Bialik
and in song from the Maccabeats.
Roosevelt Island's Mediterranean Eatery has some Hamantaschen for you too.
Happy Purim.
