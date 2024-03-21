Cornell Tech Post Doc Researcher Seeks Participants For A Virtual Reality Academic Study To Help Understand Pedestrian And Driver Traffic Interactions - Sign Up If You're Interested

What:

We are conducting an academic study in virtual reality to understand the interactions between drivers and pedestrians in a traffic environment. You will be asked to put on a virtual reality headset

and play the role of either a driver or a pedestrian.

You will pair up with another participant in the experiment and interact with them in the virtual environment.

Where:

The study will take place at the Bloomberg Center at Cornell Tech.

How long:

The study is expected to take 1.5 hours at most. Likely, it will be shorter, closer to 1 hour, but we would like to reserve 1.5 hours to be on the safe side.

Sign-up notes:

The study requires a pair of individuals — two participants need to be present together to conduct this experiment. You don't have to find a partner, but if you know a friend or colleague who might like to participate too, please share the sign-up link with them and ask them to sign up for the same slot as you! Otherwise, if possible, please try to sign up for a slot where someone else has already signed up (i.e. a slot where you see only 1 spot is left)! We will actively recruit other participants to fill in the slot, so do not feel obligated to look for a partner, but your help in spreading the word is greatly appreciated!

Contact: