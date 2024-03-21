Cornell Tech Post Doc Researcher Seeks Participants For A Virtual Reality Academic Study To Help Understand Pedestrian And Driver Traffic Interactions - Sign Up If You're Interested
Dave Dey is a postdoctoral researcher at Cornell Tech currently conducting a virtual reality study to understand traffic interactions between pedestrians and drivers.
Would you like to participate in the study?
According to the study's participant recruitment page:
What:
We are conducting an academic study in virtual reality to understand the interactions between drivers and pedestrians in a traffic environment. You will be asked to put on a virtual reality headset
and play the role of either a driver or a pedestrian.
You will pair up with another participant in the experiment and interact with them in the virtual environment.
Where:
The study will take place at the Bloomberg Center at Cornell Tech.
How long:
The study is expected to take 1.5 hours at most. Likely, it will be shorter, closer to 1 hour, but we would like to reserve 1.5 hours to be on the safe side.
Sign-up notes:
The study requires a pair of individuals — two participants need to be present together to conduct this experiment. You don't have to find a partner, but if you know a friend or colleague who might like to participate too, please share the sign-up link with them and ask them to sign up for the same slot as you! Otherwise, if possible, please try to sign up for a slot where someone else has already signed up (i.e. a slot where you see only 1 spot is left)! We will actively recruit other participants to fill in the slot, so do not feel obligated to look for a partner, but your help in spreading the word is greatly appreciated!Contact:If you have any questions or concerns, have difficulties finding the location and need directions, or need to reach the study coordinator for any reason, feel free to email Dave Dey at dd639(at)cornell(dot)edu.
